pakistan
Thursday May 04, 2023
7 teachers killed in Upper Kurram school firing

Thursday May 04, 2023

Representational image. — Reuters/File
UPPER KURRAM: At least seven teachers were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil, police said Thursday, in the latest incident of violence in the northwestern province.

Local police said an unidentified gunman shot the teachers in the staffroom of the tehsil's high school. All the educators were at the building for performing their exam duties. The authorities have imposed emergency in all hospitals in the area.

In another incident in the same area, a teacher was killed whilst in a moving vehicle — taking the total number of educators killed in a day to eight.

The police are searching for the killers, but have not been able to track them down so far.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as soon as they are available.

