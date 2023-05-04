 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump 'angry' by King Charles coronation: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Donald Trump would be wounded for not receiving invitation to King Charles coronation, says expert.

 Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR, believes the former US President would be biting his nails for not being called for the occasion. More than 70 leaders from the world are expected to arrive in London for the event.

Mr James tells Express.co.uk: "With Trump valuing his ‘connection’ to the royals, he is no doubt feeling snubbed and angry by not being invited to the coronation."

Trump, who has often spoken about his closeness to Queen Elizabeth II, will be hurt for not being respected by her son and the current monarch of Britain.

Praising the Queen earlier this year, Trump told GB News: "She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's arrival has been confirmed for the day.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."


More From Royals:

Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors' video

Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors'
Prince Harry and Meghan mocked with knitted coronation decorations

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked with knitted coronation decorations

Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’ video

Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’
Meghan Markle ‘is quite vain’ and ‘comes across as overly self-centred' video

Meghan Markle ‘is quite vain’ and ‘comes across as overly self-centred'
Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’

Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’
William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’
Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare' video

Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare'
Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media? video

Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media?
Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’ video

Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’
Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown video

Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown
Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation video

Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation