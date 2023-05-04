Donald Trump 'angry' by King Charles coronation: Here's Why

Donald Trump would be wounded for not receiving invitation to King Charles coronation, says expert.

Jordan James, CEO of Unlocked PR, believes the former US President would be biting his nails for not being called for the occasion. More than 70 leaders from the world are expected to arrive in London for the event.

Mr James tells Express.co.uk: "With Trump valuing his ‘connection’ to the royals, he is no doubt feeling snubbed and angry by not being invited to the coronation."

Trump, who has often spoken about his closeness to Queen Elizabeth II, will be hurt for not being respected by her son and the current monarch of Britain.

Praising the Queen earlier this year, Trump told GB News: "She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex's arrival has been confirmed for the day.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."



