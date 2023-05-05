 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles worried about Prince Harry as Duke refrained from 'oversharing'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

King Charles was worried about Prince Harry after his vacation from the North Pole.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a trip ahead of elder brother Prince William's wedding, had a conversation with the monarch about his biological ordeal.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals: "Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender p*nis."

Harry continues: "Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day. I don’t know why I should’ve been reluctant to discuss my penis with Pa, or all the gentlemen present."

Speaking further about his manhood, Harry reveals: "My p*nis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity. The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised. Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby."

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out video

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out
Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers

Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers
BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK video

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK
K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist

K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist
K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’

K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’
K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change

K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change
K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment

K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment
K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video

K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video
BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life

BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'
James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'