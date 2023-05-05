King Charles worried about Prince Harry as Duke refrained from 'oversharing'

King Charles was worried about Prince Harry after his vacation from the North Pole.



The Duke of Sussex, who made a trip ahead of elder brother Prince William's wedding, had a conversation with the monarch about his biological ordeal.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals: "Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frostnipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender p*nis."

Harry continues: "Upon arriving home I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day. I don’t know why I should’ve been reluctant to discuss my penis with Pa, or all the gentlemen present."

Speaking further about his manhood, Harry reveals: "My p*nis was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity. The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books, and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised. Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false. I was snipped as a baby."