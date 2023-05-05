Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release postpones

'Jawan' is no longer releasing on June 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film of 2023, Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2.

Jawan was previously slated to release in theatres on June 2. But the makers have now pushed the date ahead. The new date will be announced soon.

Sources revealed: “Jawan is no longer releasing on June 2, 2023. The team needs some more time to complete the visual effects of the film and they would rather come up with a product that competes with the best in the country than a substandard one.”

Sources claim that Shah Rukh’s film has now been postponed until August.

“The team is contemplating on several dates but they need to be in sync with the VFX guidelines. The dates being considered at the moment are June 29 and all the four weeks of August."

"In all probability, Jawan will be an August release now, as Shah Rukh Khan and team now want to give adequate time to the VFX. August 11 and August 25 are heavily being discussed by all stakeholders at Red Chillies”, added sources.

According to sources, “The team at Red Chillies is taking everything into account before announcing a certain date. They are committed to bring an uncompromised product and will now announce a date in a way that the film is no more delayed."

"The talk of delaying had been going on for a while; however, the stakeholders were hopeful on VFX to be complete by early May.”

However, it might be an odd timing for Jawan to release in August as there are many other big releases lined up in the same month. For instance, Dream Girl 2 and Raula are set to release on August 25. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is also an August release which might become a strong competitor for Jawan, reports Pinkvilla.