 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Azaz Syed

FM Bilawal Bhutto in India says 'peace is our destiny'

By
Azaz Syed

Friday May 05, 2023

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference in Goa, India, on May 5, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference in Goa, India, on May 5, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

GOA: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that the people of Pakistan and India want peace, stressing that New Delhi has to create a "conducive environment" for talks between the neighbouring nations. 

His comments came while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Indian state of Goa.

The onus is on India to create a conducive environment for talks, said the foreign minister, adding that India's decision to end the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours.

Bilawal said, however, that despite his rare visit to India, there was no change in the status of diplomatic relations. "India took illegal steps in August 2019 and violated the UN resolutions by its actions," said the FM.

The foreign minister retreated that Pakistan has a clear and solid stance on the Kashmir issue, highlighting that India's "one-sided actions" have affected the terms between both countries. 

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on May 10 in Toshakhana case

Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on May 10 in Toshakhana case
Chand grahan 2023: Will Pakistan witness lunar eclipse?

Chand grahan 2023: Will Pakistan witness lunar eclipse?
Canadian visa: Important announcement for Pakistani applicants

Canadian visa: Important announcement for Pakistani applicants
Will use Constitution if PTI-govt talks fail, warns CJP Bandial

Will use Constitution if PTI-govt talks fail, warns CJP Bandial
Ready to continue talks with PTI in 'larger national interest', govt tells SC

Ready to continue talks with PTI in 'larger national interest', govt tells SC
No complain on Bilawal Bhutto's welcome in India: Pakistan

No complain on Bilawal Bhutto's welcome in India: Pakistan
Crumbling Pakistan-owned building in Washington downgraded by US govt

Crumbling Pakistan-owned building in Washington downgraded by US govt
SCO moot: Pakistan advises India against 'weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring' video

SCO moot: Pakistan advises India against 'weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring'

NA ups the ante against judiciary, asks PAC to conduct audit of SC judge’s assets

NA ups the ante against judiciary, asks PAC to conduct audit of SC judge’s assets
'Double standards' of judiciary have harmed Pakistan: PM Shehbaz video

'Double standards' of judiciary have harmed Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Sindh forms committee for promotion of arts, culture

Sindh forms committee for promotion of arts, culture

Punjab polls on May 14 verdict ‘remains unchanged’: Supreme Court

Punjab polls on May 14 verdict ‘remains unchanged’: Supreme Court