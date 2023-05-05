Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Join Fans at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai

Actresses Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert

Actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently spotted attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, where they joined fans in enjoying the iconic boy band's music.

Kapoor and Fernandez were seen dancing and singing along to hits such as "I Want It That Way" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" as the group performed in Mumbai as part of their DNA World Tour.

The actresses were dressed casually for the occasion, with Kapoor wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, and Fernandez sporting a white top and shorts. They were accompanied by friends and were seen taking selfies and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Photos and videos of the actresses at the concert have been widely shared on social media, with fans expressing their excitement at seeing the Bollywood stars at the event. The Backstreet Boys have a large following in India, and their concert was attended by thousands of fans.

Kapoor and Fernandez are both known for their love of music and are often seen attending concerts and music festivals. They have also appeared in music videos and have sung in films, showcasing their talents as performers.