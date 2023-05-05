 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Join Fans at Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Actresses Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert
Actresses Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert

Actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently spotted attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, where they joined fans in enjoying the iconic boy band's music.

Kapoor and Fernandez were seen dancing and singing along to hits such as "I Want It That Way" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" as the group performed in Mumbai as part of their DNA World Tour.

The actresses were dressed casually for the occasion, with Kapoor wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, and Fernandez sporting a white top and shorts. They were accompanied by friends and were seen taking selfies and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Photos and videos of the actresses at the concert have been widely shared on social media, with fans expressing their excitement at seeing the Bollywood stars at the event. The Backstreet Boys have a large following in India, and their concert was attended by thousands of fans.

Kapoor and Fernandez are both known for their love of music and are often seen attending concerts and music festivals. They have also appeared in music videos and have sung in films, showcasing their talents as performers.

More From Showbiz:

Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids

Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff unveils first look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead

'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh after 1971

Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with BTS of next biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to team up for 'Luka Chuppi 2'?
Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer' to release on THIS date

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Jailer' to release on THIS date
Anushka Sharma all set to make her first appearance at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma all set to make her first appearance at Cannes 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release postpones

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' release postpones
Shaan Shahid supports 'Money Back Guarantee' after inviting criticism

Shaan Shahid supports 'Money Back Guarantee' after inviting criticism
Famous actor Tauqeer Nasir appointed chairman of Punjab Censor Board

Famous actor Tauqeer Nasir appointed chairman of Punjab Censor Board