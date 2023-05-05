King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown

King Charles III is all set to be anointed in an ancient chair.



The 74-year-old monarch, who will be crowned on May 6, 2023 alongside wife and Queen Consort Camilla, will sit on a 700-year old chair.

In a special piece ahead of the ceremony, New York Times has shared intricate details on piece of furniture.

Noting that the chair has not been used since Queen Elizabeth's coronation, the publication adds: "The item, the Coronation Chair, was commissioned by King Edward I of England to accommodate the Stone of Scone, which was captured from the Scots in 1296. The chair was constructed in the early 1300s, and the stone sits directly under its seat."

"The Abbey says that the chair is the oldest piece of furniture in Europe still being used for its original purpose, and that 26 monarchs have been crowned on it since the coronation of Edward II in 1308," the outlet notes.

King Charles coronation procession is expect to begin at 10.20 am where the monarch and his Queen will travel to Westminster Abbey in their carriage.