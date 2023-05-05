 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles needs to sit on '700 year old' chair to wear Crown

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

King Charles III is all set to be anointed in an ancient chair.

The 74-year-old monarch, who will be crowned on May 6, 2023 alongside wife and Queen Consort Camilla, will sit on a 700-year old chair.

In a special piece ahead of the ceremony, New York Times has shared intricate details on piece of furniture.

Noting that the chair has not been used since Queen Elizabeth's coronation, the publication adds: "The item, the Coronation Chair, was commissioned by King Edward I of England to accommodate the Stone of Scone, which was captured from the Scots in 1296. The chair was constructed in the early 1300s, and the stone sits directly under its seat."

"The Abbey says that the chair is the oldest piece of furniture in Europe still being used for its original purpose, and that 26 monarchs have been crowned on it since the coronation of Edward II in 1308," the outlet notes.

King Charles coronation procession is expect to begin at 10.20 am where the monarch and his Queen will travel to Westminster Abbey in their carriage.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday

Kate Middleton 'cross fingers' Prince Louis will 'behave' at Coronation on Saturday
Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation

Kate Middleton reveals George, Charlotte, Louis are ‘nervous’ for Coronation
TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning video

TFL Coronation Day: Part closures, busy routes during King's crowning
Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation video

Kate Middleton, William surprise London crowds ahead of Charles’ Coronation
Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation video

Prince Harry to feel 'alien' as William will stand by King at coronation
King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother

King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother
King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation

King Charles, William, Kate Middleton welcome governors, PMs for Coronation
Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation video

Prince Harry flies into UK on private jet for King Charles Coronation
King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events

King Charles coronation: complete schedule of key events
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation? video

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘going underground’ ahead of coronation?
Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’
Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry video

Prince William to be ‘collateral damage’ to Prince Harry