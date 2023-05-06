Lionel Messi apologises for Saudi trip, awaits club's response

Argentinian star footballer Lionel Messi has publicly apologised to the administration of French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and fellow team members for a two-day Saudi Arabia visit on which he embarked earlier this week, without authorisation.



35-year-old was suspended for two weeks by the French club. Under the ban, he was also barred from playing or training. His pay was also stopped.

In a video clip that appeared on his Instagram story, PSG forward said: "First of all, I want to apologise to my teammates and the club."

"Honestly, I thought we [the squad] were going to have a day off after the game like we did in previous weeks."

"I had this trip [to Saudi Arabia] organised which I had cancelled [once] already; I could not cancel it again," Lionel Messi added.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) fights for the ball with Lorient's Cameroonian defender Darlin Yongwa (L) during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Lorient at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 30, 2023. — AFP

"I repeat: I want to say sorry for what I did. I'm waiting to hear what the club want to do with me," he said in his Instagram story.

Several reports this week noted that the world cup winner will not be offered a new contract this summer when his deal ends.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said Friday the player will talk about his immediate future with the club when he returns from suspension.

He said in a press conference that "we'll see when Leo returns what will happen," adding that "obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved."

Galtier also noted that he was informed about the suspension of Messi. "I did not have to make the decision," the coach said.

The surfacing reports linked Messi to Inter Miami in MLS, a return to Barcelona or a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, reported Guardian.

This week has been uneasy for the leaders of the French League as some fans also gathered outside star footballer Neymar's home calling him to leave the club too.

This photo shows PSG's Brazilian forward Neymar during the French L1 football match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Louis II stadium in Monaco. — AFP/File

In a response to the protests, Galtier said: "Private life must remain private," mentioning that "I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. I can understand protesting here at our workplace after a match at Parc des Princes."

But going to players' private homes is out of control and dangerous," added Galtier.