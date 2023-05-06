 
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
Web Desk

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role

Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

King Charles III’s wife is now officially known as Queen Camilla.

While it sounds more official than “queen consort,” the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal.

According to AP, Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the “consort” part of the title does not change that. Nonetheless, the change marks a milestone in Camilla’s decadeslong road to rehabilitating her image — from someone once reviled as the other woman in Charles’ first marriage to Princess Diana, to a senior royal member largely accepted by the British public.

The question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king has long been a subject of contention, due to sensitivity about her status as Charles’ second wife.

Camilla and her first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, divorced in 1995, shortly after Charles gave an explosive television interview admitting his relationship with Camilla. Charles and Diana divorced the following year. In 1997, there was a global outpouring of grief when Diana died in a car crash. Camilla and Charles waited until 2005 to marry in a low-key private civil ceremony.

