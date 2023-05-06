 
Showbiz
Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career

Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career

Kangana Ranaut recently recalled her early days in modeling and shared that she was constantly humiliated for her height as she tried to make her way into the fashion industry.

The Queen star remembered her struggles during early modeling days in Delhi. The actress was a Himachal Pradesh native and left for Delhi to make a career in modeling.

In a recent interview, Kangana spoke about how ramp models are expected to be 5'11 or 6 ft tall in Delhi sharing that she was unable to get any proper modeling assignments due to her height being 5'7.

She was asked if she had ever been to Mumbai before she moved to the mega city for her acting career.

She replied saying, “When I left home in Himachal I was 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years. In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modeling assignment and then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (to Delhi) I even tore my ticket. I told them that I don't want to go back.”

The actress, 36, made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s Gangster, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja and remains one of the most popular actors of Bollywood.

