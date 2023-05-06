Babar Azam to 'remain Pakistan's skipper till World Cup'

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 5, 2023. — AFP

Following a magnificent one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to retain Babar Azam as the skipper of the national team, sources told Geo News Saturday.

"Babar Azam will remain the captain till the World Cup in October. PCB will soon make an announcement in this regard," the sources said after the incumbent skipper led the Green Shirts' to the top in ODI rankings.

Pakistan has achieved the number one position in the ICC ODI rankings for the first time since the introduction of ICC’s official team raking system in 2005 after a comfortable win in the fourth ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday.

Babar’s men are now on top of the ODI teams’ chart with 113.483 rating points, followed by Australia with 113.286 and India with 112.638. They’ll further cement their place if they win the 5th ODI and complete the series clean sweep.

In an interview in March, the skipper said he is focused on doing well in this year’s ICC World Cup in India.

“We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament,” Azam told Geo News.

Pakistan men’s cricket team director Mickey Arthur, while recommending the PCB to retain Babar as skipper till the upcoming ICC World Cup, told the body that the Green Shirts can win the mega event under his captaincy.

India will host the Cricket World Cup across October and November this year while Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023.