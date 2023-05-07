PML-N to contest polls sans electoral alliance: sources

A large numbers of the PML-N supporters listen to party's senior vice president Maryam Nawaz's speech in Lahore on January 28, 2023. — PPI

Nawaz will deliver historic message to kick-start polls campaign.

PM Shehbaz to chair PML-N's high-echelon meeting tomorrow.

Ministers directed to enhance coordination with workers and masses.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided against going into an electoral alliance to contest the next general elections independently with polls to be strictly held according to the Constitution once the National Assembly completes its mandated period.

The party will begin its countrywide election campaign from May 28. The day also marks Youm-e-Takbeer when Pakistan's government — led by PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — conducted nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

The development came after a meeting between Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, where the latter is visiting to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

To kick-start the party's campaign, the elder Sharif will deliver a historic message on the day that would be heard and shown across the country.

The PML-N supremo eulogised the alliance of ruling parties in upholding the Parliament's supremacy and impressed upon the premier to stand by the policy insisting that no compromise should be permitted on this count. Nawaz asked for conducting elections in the country on the same day under caretaker governments.

The former premier appreciated the view of the ruling alliance on the question of opposing polls in any province before the general elections. He termed it against the spirit of the Constitution that ensures free and fair polls.

Well-placed political sources told The News on Saturday that the two leaders extensively discussed the economic and political situation in the country, especially the recent price hike and judicial matters.

The sources said that PM Shehbaz, who is also the PML-N's president, would chair a high-echelon meeting of the party tomorrow where all stalwarts, including the PML-N's Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, will be in attendance.

The prime minister will also take party leadership in confidence on discussions with Nawaz.

The sources further added that the PML-N supremo has asked PM Shehbaz to keep him posted about the party’s activities in the wake of preparations for the polls. He asked that people should be provided relief with reduction in the price of petrol and diesel.

The premier, as per the sources, briefed the party's supremo about the legislation being done in the parliament, while Nawaz wants ministers to enhance their coordination with the workers and masses.

The Sharif brothers also discussed the plan of Nawaz's return to Pakistan. The prime minister will discuss the matter with PML-N's leadership following his arrival from London today (Sunday), the sources added.