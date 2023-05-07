 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Shaan is making his acting debut with a musical film directed by Paparao Biyyala
Shaan is making his acting debut with a musical film directed by Paparao Biyyala

Indian playback singer Shaan has is all set to make his acting debut with a musical film titled Musical School alongside Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi.

However, Shaan has been in front of the camera for his several music videos and different cameos. But this is the first time, the singer is going to face a camera in a film as a leading character.

The singer revealed that he was making a song for the film but he had absolutely no idea that he would end up playing a part in the movie, Musical School, directed by Paparao Biyyala.

The 50-year-old musician shared: “When I first began working on a song for Music School, I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. It so happened that when I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me.

"I had an idea of the story as I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir narrated the script, I was instantly on board. It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience.”

“I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project”, added Shaan.

Musical School, which is set to release this week, musically narrates the academic pressure imposed on children by their parents, teachers and society, reports India Today.

Watch trailer: 

Besides Shaan, Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, the musical film also features Prakash Raj in a vital role. 

More From Showbiz:

Jacqueline Fernandez recieves another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez recieves another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason
Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?

Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?
Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' new release date results in 'Fukrey 3' postponement

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' new release date results in 'Fukrey 3' postponement

Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'

Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'
Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'

Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'
Shah Rukh Khan announces official release date of 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan announces official release date of 'Jawan'
Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career

Kangana Ranaut recalls being rejected over height at start of modeling career
Ranveer Singh credits Arsenal’s 'The Invincibles' for his love of football

Ranveer Singh credits Arsenal’s 'The Invincibles' for his love of football
Virat Kohli shares cosy picture with wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares cosy picture with wife Anushka Sharma
Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids

Abhishek Bachchan Questions People's Obsession with Him and Aishwarya Having Kids