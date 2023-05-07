Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Netizens feel Alia placed Ranbir on a pedestal with the latest remark

Alia Bhatt recenlty made a comment about Ranbir Kapoor that left the internet divided; the actress called him a saint-like man.

In conversation with Vice.com, Alia spoke about her envy and anger. During the conversation, she was asked if there is anything she envy about Ranbir.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress responded: “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up."

Alia further revealed what makes her angry immediately. "The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it's not fair and it's important to be kind even when you are unhappy."

These statements were not very well-received by netizens. They immediately started trolling her for them. According to many, she placed Ranbir on a pedestal.

Some reacted by just dropping laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, one Reddit user wrote: “She loves and adores him way too much.”

One fan came out in support and wrote: “Maybe they meant that he is very zen and chill? Not an actual saint.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently made her debut at the MET Gala where she wore a beautiful white gown made with 100,000 pearls. She is soon going to make Hollywood debut as well with film Heart of Stone, reports Hindustan Times.