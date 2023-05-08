 
Ed Sheeran surprises fans with impromptu NYC performance after trial win

Ed Sheeran hops on a car for a spontaneous performance in NYC
On Friday, Ed Sheeran sent fans into a frenzy when he hopped onto a car in New York city for a spontaneous performance to celebrate Thinking Out Loud copyright lawsuit win.

“Can I sing you one song before I go,” Sheeran asked the crowd before singing an acoustic rendition of his single, Boat.

The singer was seen in high spirits in his impromptu performance that came a day after his Thinking Out Loud suit win, he rocked a pair of black pants with a black jacket and Nikes.

Sheeran paced the car’s roof throughout the performance and gave fans a good view as he sang the song from his new album Subtract.

People were delighted and one fan even yelled, “I love you!” at the singer. People in their balconies also enjoyed the track.

Sheeran’s new album also includes a song called Dusty which is dedicated to his eldest daughter Lyra Antarctica, 2 ½.

He recalled how he would pay late night visits to a mural dedicated to his late friend Jamal and would "go to bed and cry myself to sleep and wake up at 6 with this ball of energy — this beautiful girl that's jumping on me and being like, 'Let's listen to music and eat porridge!'"

The Shape of You hitmaker also revealed that their music preferences span from the heavy metal band Black Sabbath to the mellow tunes of Norah Jones.

