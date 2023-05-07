 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Katy Perry hits back at trolls over viral coronation video

Katy Perry, who was honoured to be part of King Charles III's coronation ceremony, became the target of Twitter trolls after her ‘seat search’ video from Westminster Abbey went viral on Saturday. 

The Pop superstar, who's all set to thrill the royal fans at Sunday's Coronation concert, found herself the subject of social media ridicule.

In the video, Perry can be seen asking fellow guests: "Is that seat free?" while craning her head to look around the chapel.

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the singer for her apparent confusion, with one quipping that she "can't see over her bloody hat."

The Roar singer appeared to show zero tolerance policy for the trolls as she did not take the jibes lying down and responded with a sassy tweet of her own, saying: "don’t worry guys i found my seat."

The singer will be headlining the coronation ceremony at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and a British musical trio.

The singer faced another troublesome situation as she stumbled while waving her arms and nearly fell over out side Westminster Abbey after the crowning ceremony, needing the assistance of a nearby person to steady herself.  However, despite the slip-up, Katy Perry is all fit to wow fans at the gig.

