 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

Prince Harry has been humiliated in yet another jibe from his family at King Charles coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was seated a the far third row, as his father celebrated his crowning at the Westminster Abbey.

Speaking about the diss, royal commentator Daniela Elser comments: "In a comment piece for News.com.au, she wrote: "If this was not galling, not ignominious, debasing enough – Harry, the son of the King, having to share a pew with Alexandra, who is three and a half rugby teams worth of spots away from the crown and Jack, a former tequila ambassador – then prepare yourself because they will all be seated for the ceremony in the … deep breaths here chaps … third row. Three. Trois. Not the first, not even the second, but the third."

"This is a new level of embarrassment for a Duke whose willy has ended up on newspaper front pages. Twice," she spoke of Prince Harry's confession of a frostbitten manhood.

Harry left family in the US to attend the coronation. The day clashed with his son, Prince Archie's birthday. The Duke jetted back to California to make it in time for his child's celebrations.

More From Royals:

‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries

‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'late' arrival at coronation ‘irritated’ King
Kate Middleton, Prince William mingle with fans at coronation lunch in Windsor

Kate Middleton, Prince William mingle with fans at coronation lunch in Windsor
Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out video

Prince William's crucial speech at Coronation Concert: Exciting video out
Prince Harry’s entered ‘new low’ territory: ‘So unseemly!’

Prince Harry’s entered ‘new low’ territory: ‘So unseemly!’
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry son Archie’s fourth birthday
Prince Harry’s ‘perilously close to following in his errant aunt’s footsteps’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘perilously close to following in his errant aunt’s footsteps’
Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?

Prince William shuns Rose Hanbury to make Kate Middleton happy at coronation?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘barely dry on their royal divorce’
King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral video

King Charles guard dubbed as 'Prince Charming', vide goes viral
Prince William to ‘prefer’ King Charles’ example for his own Coronation

Prince William to ‘prefer’ King Charles’ example for his own Coronation

Here’s how much the ‘scaled back’ Coronation ceremony costs

Here’s how much the ‘scaled back’ Coronation ceremony costs