Prince Harry faces 'new level of embarrassment' on Archie birthday

Prince Harry has been humiliated in yet another jibe from his family at King Charles coronation.



The Duke of Sussex was seated a the far third row, as his father celebrated his crowning at the Westminster Abbey.

Speaking about the diss, royal commentator Daniela Elser comments: "In a comment piece for News.com.au, she wrote: "If this was not galling, not ignominious, debasing enough – Harry, the son of the King, having to share a pew with Alexandra, who is three and a half rugby teams worth of spots away from the crown and Jack, a former tequila ambassador – then prepare yourself because they will all be seated for the ceremony in the … deep breaths here chaps … third row. Three. Trois. Not the first, not even the second, but the third."

"This is a new level of embarrassment for a Duke whose willy has ended up on newspaper front pages. Twice," she spoke of Prince Harry's confession of a frostbitten manhood.

Harry left family in the US to attend the coronation. The day clashed with his son, Prince Archie's birthday. The Duke jetted back to California to make it in time for his child's celebrations.