 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Sports Desk

'I am sorry Pakistan', Iftikhar Ahmed regrets Pakistan's loss in fifth ODI

By
Sports Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed waves his bat after scoring 50 in 5th ODI against New Zealand on May 7, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistani all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed waves his bat after scoring 50 in 5th ODI against New Zealand on May 7, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

High hopes of Pakistani cricket fans were crushed as New Zealand emerged victorious in the fifth One Day International (ODI), avoiding a series whitewash against the hosts at National Cricket Arena.

Though the Men in Green won the series 4-1, Sunday's defeat proved the national side's reign at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Rankings short-lived, as they slipped down to No. 3 just 48 hours after claiming it for the first time in history.

Regretting the loss, Pakistan's power hitter Iftikhar Ahmed apologised to the cricket fans.

"I am sorry Pakistan. We should’ve ended on the right side of the match, but it wasn’t to be," the right-handed batter said.

He, however, added that he was enjoying cricket and was grateful for his return to the ODIs.

On Sunday, Iftikhar made a solid effort during Pakistan's chase of the 300-run target but wickets kept falling after regular intervals which made it difficult for the home side to secure victory. 

The right-hand middle-order batter remained unbeaten on 94, which included eight boundaries and two maximums. But, his effort went in vain as the Kiwis contained Pakistan to 252 runs.

Home side's Agha Salman also remained prominent with the bat as he scored 57 runs. Agha and Iftikhar stitched a 97-run partnership to take Pakistan back into the competition after losing quick wickets at the top.

Henry Shipley and Rachin Ravindra claimed three wickets apiece, contributing to New Zealand's triumph. 

In a historic achievement, Pakistan achieved the No. 1 ranking on Friday by defeating New Zealand by a massive 102-run margin in the 4th ODI. This victory propelled them past India and Australia, securing the coveted top position in ODI cricket.

However, their hold on the throne was short-lived as the consolation win by Kiwis dashed their hopes of a complete series whitewash and sent them tumbling down from the summit.

Currently, Australia leads the rankings with 113 points, closely followed by India at the No. 2 spot, also with 113 points. Pakistan now finds itself at No. 3 with 112 points. 

More From Sports:

Babar Azam ‘uncertain’ about his captaincy in World Cup

Babar Azam ‘uncertain’ about his captaincy in World Cup
Pakistan lose No. 1 ODI spot in just 48 hours

Pakistan lose No. 1 ODI spot in just 48 hours

Racial slur on live TV: Oakland Athletics’ announcer Glen Kuiper suspended indefinitely

Racial slur on live TV: Oakland Athletics’ announcer Glen Kuiper suspended indefinitely
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh support BCCI over Asia Cup controversy

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh support BCCI over Asia Cup controversy

Special shirt gifted to Babar Azam for hitting a century of ODIs

Special shirt gifted to Babar Azam for hitting a century of ODIs
Mage wins Kentucky Derby amid probe into deaths of 7 horses at Churchill Downs

Mage wins Kentucky Derby amid probe into deaths of 7 horses at Churchill Downs
New Zealand emerges victorious in 5th ODI to avoid whitewash

New Zealand emerges victorious in 5th ODI to avoid whitewash

WATCH: PCB shares throwback video to celebrate Babar Azam's 100th ODI

WATCH: PCB shares throwback video to celebrate Babar Azam's 100th ODI
New Zealand look to avoid whitewash against Pakistan in today's fixture

New Zealand look to avoid whitewash against Pakistan in today's fixture
PCB takes firm stance on India's participation in upcoming ICC event in Pakistan

PCB takes firm stance on India's participation in upcoming ICC event in Pakistan
Real Madrid beats Osasuna to lift the Copa del Rey trophy after nine years

Real Madrid beats Osasuna to lift the Copa del Rey trophy after nine years
Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time scorer with 100th goal

Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time scorer with 100th goal