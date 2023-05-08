 
Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' to get a sequel?

Producer Allu Arvind responds to rumours of 'Ghajini' getting a sequel 

Rumorus have been circulating all around social media about Aamir Khan’s 2008 film Ghajini to get a sequel.

Aamir recently announced a break from his career after the failure of his last film Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon after his announcement, rumours emerged that he is soon going to begin work on a Ghajini sequel.

As per the reports, him and producer Allu Arvind have had a meeting over the same. The two met last week and came up with a few ideas for the sequel. They are looking forward to work together on this project, reports.

While responding to these rumours, Allu himself cleared the air by making a statement where he denied all the speculations.

He added: "There is no sequel of Ghajini, there never was, and there never will be."

Aamir’s blockbuster film Ghajini was a remake of a South Indian film by the same name. The film set new records at the box office that remained unbeatable for a longer period. It also starred Indian actress Asin in the leading role.

On the work front, Aamir Khan has been receiving film offers despite being on a break. He has been offered to play a vital role in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film alongside Jr NTR, reports Times Now. 

