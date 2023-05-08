 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles to ‘sue’ Prince Harry for ‘three-year war’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Prince Harry is slated to suffer a massive lawsuit at the hands of King Charles, who is being urged to take his youngest to court.

Former Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan issued these claims and revelations.

He weighed in on his thoughts while hosting Sky News Australia.

Two of our youngest royals have waged a three-year war on the institution, they’ve weaponised a culture of validation from victimhood.”

“Prince Harry has launched another privacy-shattering projectile at his family, newspaper front pages have plastered with details of a private settlement … Even on the eve of the coronation, he has chosen to cause deep embarrassment and potential harm to his family.”

More From Royals:

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity
Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage video

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert video

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation? video

Prince Harry declined invitation to appear on Palace balcony after coronation?
Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert video

Kate Middleton makes sustainable fashion statement at Coronation Concert
Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’

Prince Harry’s ‘completely destroyed his entire life’
Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’

Meghan Markle ‘too ready to strike’ at ‘any given time’
King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert video

King Charles wins hearts with viral dance video from coronation concert