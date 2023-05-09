 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Vidya Balan gears up for her next project 'Neeyat'

Neeyat also features Ram Kapoor and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli
Indian actress Vidya Balan, who last starred in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal in 2019, will be now featuring in a thriller film Neeyat.

With film Neeyat, Vidya has reunited once again with filmmaker Anu Menon. The actor-director duo last collaborated together in Shakuntala Devi.

Backed by Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, the plot of the film will focus on a detective who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s shady party where all suspects seem to hide one or two secrets.

Besides Vidya, Neeyat also stars other prominent actors namely Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Rahul Bose, Amrita Puri, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Madhav Deval, Danesh Razvi and Ishika Mehra.

The suspense-thriller film is written by Priya Venkataraman, Girvani Dhyani and co-written by director Anu. Meanwhile, the dialogues of the film are written by Kausar Munir.

Neeyat, which marks the return of Vidya Balan to the silver screen after 2019, is set to hit theatres on July 7. The actress has remained distant from theatres for a while now, but she still maintained her image by featuring in many digital films like Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa, reports India Today. 

