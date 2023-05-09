 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Web Desk

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's 'Adipurush' trailer leaks before official release

Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited film Adipurush trailer has been leaked. 

Yesterday, Adipurush was screened especially for some fans at the AMB cinema located in Hyderabad. Prabhas also attended the screening and the enjoyed the movie with his beloved fans. The trailer was leaked from the same event.

The film’s trailer leaked hours before its official release. The makers had already planned to release the trailer on May 9.

Ever since the trailer leaked, the team of Adipurush has been trying to remove the leaked videos from social media. Not just that, Prabhas and Kriti’s fans are also requesting the authorities to take down the leaked videos from social media as they don’t want their suspense to be spoilt. Those Twitter accounts, who posted the videos, are dealing with severe actions from Twitter.

Om Raut’s directorial film is a mythology based on the story of Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Adipurush has been made on the budget of INR 700 crore. It is slated to release in theaters on June 16, reports India Today. 

