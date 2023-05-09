 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Web Desk

Imran Khan's arrest: PTI 'emergency committee' to announce next course of action

Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks with journalists after a hearing outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 7, 2022 — Online
  • PTI’s meeting convened to mull future strategy in light of Khan’s arrest.
  • The PTI chief arrested in the NAB’s Al-Qadir Trust case.
  • Qureshi condemns Imran Khan’s arrest and “attack” on IHC.

A six-member committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to announce the next course of action following party chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo shifted Imran Khan to NAB's Rawalpindi office.

In a statement, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a meeting of the central leadership and members of the emergency committee formed by the party chief has been convened to mull future course of action in view of the arrest.

The future course of action will be announced after assessing the situation, he added.

PTI leaders Saifullah Niazi, Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhary, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin, and Qureshi are part of the emergency committee.

Qureshi also condemned the “attack” on the IHC and the alleged torture of the party chief during the arrest. He slammed the law enforcers for taking Khan into custody during biometric verification and storming the court.

The senior party leader said the IHC chief justice has taken notice of the arrest and added that the party would continue to fight a legal and political war with full determination.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

The former prime minister, along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders, is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

