Private schools to remain shut tomorrow amid countrywide protests

LAHORE: As protests over the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan continue, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced Tuesday that all schools would remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

APPSF President Kashif Mirza said the decision was made in view of the “emergency conditions” prevailing across the country.

He said an announcement regarding the resumption of regular classes would be made after discussions tomorrow (Wednesday).

He appealed to all students, teachers, staff, and parents to be careful during the country’s current situation.

However, matriculation exams will be held as per schedule, Board of Secondary Education Karachi Controller Examination Habibullah Sahag told Geo News.

The controller examination said that the Biology exam will take place at 9am tomorrow, while at 2:30pm, the English exam of the matric’s general group will be held.



Earlier today, Rangers personnel arrested PTI Chairman Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights, and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Protesters also caused damage to public property in other cities, including Rawalpindi and Lahore.