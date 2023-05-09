 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Ummay Farwa

Private schools to remain shut tomorrow amid countrywide protests

By
Ummay Farwa

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Primary school students are pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP
Primary school students are pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP

LAHORE: As protests over the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan continue, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced Tuesday that all schools would remain closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

APPSF President Kashif Mirza said the decision was made in view of the “emergency conditions” prevailing across the country.

He said an announcement regarding the resumption of regular classes would be made after discussions tomorrow (Wednesday).

He appealed to all students, teachers, staff, and parents to be careful during the country’s current situation.

However, matriculation exams will be held as per schedule, Board of Secondary Education Karachi Controller Examination Habibullah Sahag told Geo News.

The controller examination said that the Biology exam will take place at 9am tomorrow, while at 2:30pm, the English exam of the matric’s general group will be held.

Earlier today, Rangers personnel arrested PTI Chairman Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant.

Following his arrest, the PTI urged supporters all across Pakistan to protest and "block all roads, close all shops".

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at and set fire to police vehicles, tore down street lights, and damaged a bus. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Protesters also caused damage to public property in other cities, including Rawalpindi and Lahore. 

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan arrest: Will matric exams take place in Karachi tomorrow?

Imran Khan arrest: Will matric exams take place in Karachi tomorrow?
UK updates travel advice for Pakistan amid political turmoil

UK updates travel advice for Pakistan amid political turmoil
IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest from court premises

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest from court premises
Imran Khan arrested: What's next?

Imran Khan arrested: What's next?
PTI holds countrywide protests as 'emergency committee' to announce next course of action

PTI holds countrywide protests as 'emergency committee' to announce next course of action
Timeline: Prime ministers who were arrested in Pakistan

Timeline: Prime ministers who were arrested in Pakistan
Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust 'corruption' case for embezzling Rs60bn: minister

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust 'corruption' case for embezzling Rs60bn: minister
PM Shehbaz counters Imran Khan’s questions with a scathing quiz of his own

PM Shehbaz counters Imran Khan’s questions with a scathing quiz of his own
Live updates: PTI chief Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case video

Live updates: PTI chief Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case
Army requested 1m acres of state land in Punjab for corporate farming

Army requested 1m acres of state land in Punjab for corporate farming
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends London stay for 'political consultations' with Nawaz

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends London stay for 'political consultations' with Nawaz
Karachi weather update: City sizzles at 35 degrees

Karachi weather update: City sizzles at 35 degrees