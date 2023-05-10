BCCI hopes to take home around 40% of ICC revenue

BCCI secretary Jay Shah (left) and president Roger Binny walk out during the first match of the India vs Australia series on May 9, 2023. — BCCI

The new revenue-distribution model of the International Cricket Council (ICC) may see India taking home nearly 40% of the ICC's net surplus earnings from its next four-year commercial cycle, ESPNcricinfo reported on Wednesday.

According to the sports media outlet, the new model — which is currently at a proposed stage — draws from much of the rationale of the short-lived Big Three takeover in 2014.

Back then, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sought to overhaul world cricket, taking control of the cricketing body’s decisions.

While the plan came to nothing, eventually reducing BCCI’s share of ICC revenue, the currently proposed model harks back to it with one major difference: BCCI has the largest chunk of the earnings.

According to ESPNcricinfo, if the new proposal is accepted, the Indian board is likely to earn roughly $230 million per year between 2024-27, which comes up to around 38.5% of the ICC's annual earnings of $ 600 million.

To put this in context, the next highest earner in this proposed model is likely to be the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which will earn $41.33 million — or 6.89% — of the ICC's earnings.

Third on the list is CA, which could get $ 37.53 million (6.25%) of the annual ICC revenue.

“The only other board projected to make over $30 million among the remaining nine Full Members is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which could receive $ 34.51 million (5.75%)”, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, the earnings of the remaining eight Full Members are below 5%.

“Of the projected pool of $ 600 million, the 12 Full Members will get $ 532.84 million (88.81%), with the remaining $ 67.16 million (11.19%) going to the Associate Members,” the sports media company said.

The overall revenue estimate is based on the projected earnings of the ICC, which go above $ 3.2 billion, from the sale of its media rights alone.

Recently — for the first time — ICC’s media rights were sold across five separate regions globally including India, which contributed to a vast bulk of the generated revenue.