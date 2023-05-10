 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Kate Middleton thinks ‘enough time’s lapsed’: ‘Need to make up now’

Kate Middleton ‘keeps telling’ Prince Harry about ‘how much’ Prince William loves him, to keep the doors open.

An inside source brought these revelations and insights to light.

They were shared during the insider’s chat with Closer.

There, they said,, “Kate has put a lot of effort into telling Harry how much William still loves him. She checks in with him fairly often, sometimes it’s to just say ‘hi’ or send him a photo of the children. She’s very thoughtful and will sometimes send birthday messages or congratulations after a successful speech or event he’s hosted.”

“It’s her firm belief that enough time has elapsed now for both of them to sit down and resolve their differences face-to-face, and she’ll do everything she can to make this possible soon.”

