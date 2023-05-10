 
pakistan
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Maryam Nawaz

SC rejects PTI petition challenging high court verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest

Police officers walk past the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 6, 2022. — Reuters
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) petition challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision calling party chief Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “legal”.

Following Khan’s arrest on Tuesday inside the IHC, the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi summoned an emergency meeting of the seven-member committee to review the situation and devise a comprehensive strategy to secure the safe and early release of the party chair.

The senior PTI leader had announced the party’s plan to move the apex court.

PTI's legal team headed by the party's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry submitted the petition.

“It is therefore, respectfully prayed that leave to appeal may please be granted against the impunged order 09-05-2023 passed by Hon’ble Islamabad High Court […] may be set-aside and further after hearing the parties the warrant dated 01-05-2023 issued by Chairman NAB may be declared void and further be directed to release the petitioner/accused forthwith in the interest of justice,” the petition filed by Arshad Ali Chaudhary read.

However after the party submitted the petition, the registrar office returned the petition minutes after it was submitted.

The registrar office stated that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum, adding that he could file an intra-court appeal. 

It further stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief. 

Details to follow...

