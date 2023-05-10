Sia ties the knot with Dan Bernard in secret Portofino wedding

Sia married her boyfriend Dan Bernard in a secret wedding in Portofino, as per reports

Sia, the Grammy-nominated singer famous for hits such as Chandelier and Titanium, reportedly tied the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernard in an intimate ceremony held in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.



The couple exchanged vows and rings in the company of only six people, including themselves, as per a report by People Magazine.

Photos released by the magazine show the 47-year-old, wearing a dusty-pink lace mermaid gown with buttons along the chest and sleeves, a slicked-back bun, and a veil instead of her signature platinum-blond wig. Bernard, on the other hand, wore a baby-blue suit instead of a traditional tuxedo.

The wedding took place at Dolce & Gabbana's Villa Olivetta, which Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also chose for their wedding in May 2022.

News of Sia's nuptials may come as a surprise to many, as the singer keeps much of her private life off social media and has shared a photo of Bernard on Instagram only once, in October 2022.

Sia found fame after featuring on DJ David Guetta's Titanium and later also collaborated with Rihanna on her hit Diamonds.

Her album 1000 Forms of Fear, released in 2015, and spawned hits like Chandelier and Elastic Heart.

Sia is also known for her collaborations with Maddie Ziegler, a former Dance Moms participant, including her controversial directorial debut feature Music, which faced backlash for casting Ziegler, who is not autistic, as a nonverbal autistic teen.