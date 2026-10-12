Brooklyn store Art of Play reacts to Kelly Clarkson’s 'Pretty Woman' claim

Brooklyn shop Art of Play has responded to Kelly Clarkson’s claim that it gave her the Pretty Woman treatment, saying she wanted to buy something that wasn’t for sale.

The store posted its side on Instagram on Sunday, a day after Clarkson criticised it on X.

Clarkson wrote that she “drove all the way to Brooklyn” to visit the toy and puzzle shop, but staff looked at her as if she couldn’t afford a piece she wanted and offered to find her something comparable.

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She said she told the employee they had just lost a huge sale.

She compared the encounter to the 1990 film’s scene in which Julia Roberts’ character, Vivian Ward, is snubbed by boutique staff.

“Check out Art of Play in Brooklyn,” she wrote, if you enjoy being treated like that.

Clarkson, who moved to New York in 2023, didn’t identify the employee or say what she wanted to buy.

The store said she asked about buying “Molly”, a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton that plays an important role in the magic shows it hosts.

It said the item isn’t for sale.

“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store,” it wrote.

After Clarkson’s post, users left negative reviews on the shop’s Yelp page, and the store shared messages from customers defending it on Instagram Stories.

Art of Play sells toys, games, puzzles and books, and has a 26-seat theatre for close-up magic.

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