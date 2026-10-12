Scarlet Rose Stallone on work bond with Sylvester Stallone: 'Friends'

Scarlet Rose Stallone says working with her father, Sylvester Stallone, has “completely changed” their relationship.

The 24-year-old made the comment to PEOPLE at PaleyFest NY on Saturday, where she talked about starring alongside the Rocky actor, 80, in Paramount+’s Tulsa King.

“It’s a complete 180,” she said, adding that after working together for five years, it has become very natural.

Read more: Sylvester Stallone reflects on his 'miraculous journey' in memoir

Scarlet said she appreciates the time she gets with her dad on set.

“Before, he was working constantly, so getting to work together for once is just an amazing opportunity,” she explained. They have grown as friends, she said, and really become friends.

She has spoken before about how the show closed a gap between them.

In an earlier TV Insider interview, she said that when she was younger, her dad was always working, so there was some distance in their relationship.

Filming the series let her see a different side of him, she said, and brought a more profound respect for him.

She also said he has helped her handle the pressure of acting, and that she loves learning alongside him.

Scarlet plays Spencer, a horse caretaker, while her father stars as Dwight Manfredi.

Stallone has five children. Scarlet is the youngest of the three daughters he shares with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, along with Sophia, 30, and Sistine, 28.

Read more: Sylvester Stallone credits wife Jennifer Flavin for 'survival' in Hollywood