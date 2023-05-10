 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan

By
SDSports Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

(L-R) Cricket great Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Khan, and Wasim Akram. — AFP/APP/File
(L-R) Cricket great Shoaib Akhtar, Imran Khan, and Wasim Akram. — AFP/APP/File

A day after cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad, several cricketers stepped forward in support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, expressing their anger over the arrest. 

Cricket stars Mohammad Hafeez, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar are a few to name who are enraged by the way things have played out.

Showing his support for the deposed prime minister — who was voted out from power in April last year — former captain Waqar Younis assured Khan that they were right behind him.

“More power to you Imran Khan, let’s protect our leader [and] freedom,” Younis wrote.

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan

Sharing a video of Khan being pulled outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar said it was a heart-wrenching visual to see “national hero Imran Khan being manhandled this way.”

“Where are we heading? Show some respect to our national hero [please],” he requested.

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan

Former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez also shared the video terming it “painful” and a “condemnable act”.

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan

Cricket commentator Wasim Akram said that Khan is one man but he has the strength of millions.

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan

Khan is arguably the greatest cricket captain Pakistan has seen, with the national side winning the 1992 World Cup under his leadership.

He played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for Pakistan over the course of his illustrious career.

A day earlier, Rangers personnel arrested the former prime minister from IHC in a case regarding Al-Qadir Trust.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the national anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt signed the arrest warrant and departed for performing Umrah.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is related to the illegal acquisition of land and construction for Al-Qadir University involving unlawful benefit given in recovery of prime proceeds (190 million British pounds) through the National Crime Agency (NCA), United Kingdom (UK).

The cricketer-turned-politician was detained after the anti-graft body fulfilled the lawful procedures of inquiry and investigation under its ambit.

As soon as news broke out that Khan was arrested, protests broke out almost across the country. The police arrested several other senior leaders, including Asad Umar.

Khan has been handed over to NAB on an eight-day physical remand and has also been indicted in the Toshakhana case registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

More From Sports:

Lionel Messi leaves PSG, joins rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi leaves PSG, joins rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Balochistan govt's preparations for National Games in full swing

Balochistan govt's preparations for National Games in full swing
Fakhar Zaman bags ICC Men's Player of the Month award after stunning ODI streak

Fakhar Zaman bags ICC Men's Player of the Month award after stunning ODI streak
Asia Cup 2023 update: Next 48 hours crucial as PCB chief holds talks with ACC in Dubai

Asia Cup 2023 update: Next 48 hours crucial as PCB chief holds talks with ACC in Dubai
Lionel Messi resumes training with Paris Saint-Germain following suspension

Lionel Messi resumes training with Paris Saint-Germain following suspension
Lionel Messi 'agrees' to one of most expensive football deals in history: report

Lionel Messi 'agrees' to one of most expensive football deals in history: report
Is Asia Cup being moved to Sri Lanka?

Is Asia Cup being moved to Sri Lanka?
Will Pakistan visit India to participate in ICC World Cup?

Will Pakistan visit India to participate in ICC World Cup?
Babar Azam confident of Pakistan's prospects in World Cup 2023

Babar Azam confident of Pakistan's prospects in World Cup 2023
WATCH: Babar says no resentment in team in reaction to Imam's tweet

WATCH: Babar says no resentment in team in reaction to Imam's tweet
WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed loves being called 'chachu' video

WATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed loves being called 'chachu'
'I am sorry Pakistan', Iftikhar Ahmed regrets Pakistan's loss in fifth ODI

'I am sorry Pakistan', Iftikhar Ahmed regrets Pakistan's loss in fifth ODI