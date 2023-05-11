Pakistan topple India to secure second spot in ICC's ODI rankings

Pakistan celebrate taking a wicket during an ODI match in this file photo. — AFP/File

Pakistan jumped up a spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for One Day International (ODI), toppling India to secure the second position among the world's best teams.



While India drop down to the third spot, Australia remain on the top in ODI rankings.

“Australia have retained their position at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings following the annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all matches completed since May 2020,” the ICC said in a press release.

“Australia are two rating points clear of Pakistan at 118 points after the update, which weights matches completed prior to May 2022 at 50 per cent and subsequent matches at 100 per cent.

— ICC website

“Pakistan, who had grabbed the number one position briefly on 5 May before losing the final ODI of their five-match home series to New Zealand and slipping back behind Australia, are on 116 points, one more than India.

The national side's reign at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Rankings proved short-lived as they lost the No. 1 spot just 48 hours after claiming it for the first time in history.

Pakistan would have remained at the top of the ODI rankings even after the annual update had they completed a 5-0 sweep in the series against New Zealand.”