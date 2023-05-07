New Zealand win toss and bat in last Pakistan ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham look on during toss in Karachi on May 7, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat asking Pakistan to bowl first in the last One Day International (ODI) being played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Sunday.

While it is yet to predict if Pakistan will inch closer to white-wash New Zealand in the game, it is a fact that the side's skipper Babar Azam is playing his 100th ODI after starting his career in 2015 against Zimbabwe.

The Tom Latham-led team has made four changes, bringing in Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne and Henry Shipley for James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner and Ben Lister from the previous game.

Pakistan, who have already clinched an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series, brought back Shadab Khan in place of Mohammad Haris.



In order to cement their place at the top, Pakistan will have to win the series 5-0. A defeat in the last ODI will see them drop to number three spot with Australia reclaiming their number one ranking.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young