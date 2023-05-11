In letter to PM Shehbaz, ‘shocked’ President Alvi deplores manner of Imran’s arrest

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and President Arif Alvi. — APP/File

President Alvi says "shocked" to see video of Imran's arrest.

"Video shows the abuse of a former prime minister," he says.

"Heart-wrenching, regrettable," he terms ongoing situation.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi Thursday deplored the manner in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested inside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

"I would like to draw your attention to the way Imran Khan was arrested," the president wrote in the letter two days after the PTI chief was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, which led to widespread deadly protests.

"The people of Pakistan and I were shocked to see the video of this incident. The video shows the abuse of a former prime minister. Imran Khan is a popular leader and the head of a major political party."

He further added that law enforcement personnel had forcibly entered the Islamabad High Court, while the biometric process of Khan was going on.



Earlier, President Alvi on Twitter also condemned the "heart-wrenching and regrettable" situation the country has descended into.

President Alvi tweeted: "I am alarmed, shocked & deeply disturbed over the current situation in the country arising out of the arrest & manhandling of the former PM Imran Khan. The loss of human lives as an aftermath is heart-wrenching, regrettable, unfortunate & highly condemnable."

He further added that while the right to protest is a constitutional right of any person, it should remain "within the bounds of the law".

"Protest is a constitutional right of every citizen of Pakistan but should always remain within the bounds of the law.

President Alvi ended his statement by urging stakeholders to look for political solutions and appealing to citizens to remain peaceful.

"We must have a re-Think & look for political solutions, rather than coercion & arrests. I have conveyed my concerns to the political & military leadership & am hopeful that the situation can improve. I strongly appeal to all citizens of the country to remain peaceful," the tweet concluded.

It must be noted that, according to a statement by the Punjab police, more than 145 police officers and officials have been wounded across Punjab meanwhile 69 vehicles used by Punjab Police were vandalised and set on fire.

Moreover, PTI protestors also attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and ransacked the Lahore Corps Commander’s home, along with the buildings of Radio Pakistan and APP.

Consequently, 1,386 PTI workers have been arrested in Punjab on the charges of vandalism, violence and arson of public and private properties.

The violent protests that have gripped the country are the aftermath of the arrest of Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9 by paramilitary troops on the directions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.