Thursday May 11, 2023
Dolph Lundgren breaks his silence on ongoing battle with cancer

Rocky star Dolph Lundgren has addressed his ongoing treatment for cancer.

During his recent appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the Swedish actor revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

“The first five years, things were fine,” said the actor.

Dolph continued, “I did scan every six months, then every year.”

Back in 2020, Dolph shared that he started suffering from acid reflux and went in for an MRI.

“They found that there were a few more tumours around the area,” stated the actor.

However, Dolph went through surgery to clear six tumours from his abdominal region. However, later, doctor informed him that they had “found one more tumour in the liver”.

“At that point, it started to hit me that this is kind of something serious,” remarked the 65-year-old.

Dolph mentioned that doctor told him that “the tumour had grown now”, which meant they could not take it out.

The actor explained, “It’s like the size of a small lemon. So now, if they can’t take it out that means you have to do systemic therapy.”

“But then I started getting these side effects where I started getting diarrhoea and lost a lot of weight, and that wasn’t very nice for myself or for my poor fiancee to suffer through that,” disclosed the actor

At the time, Dolph said that he had “signed on to Expendables 4 and the sequel to Aquaman, with both movies shooting in London in the fall of 2021”.

“In the midst of shooting these two movies and being kind of depressed, I decided, ‘screw it, I might as well get a second opinion’,” continued the actor.

Dolph then reconnected with a doctor who “reevaluated his cancer and prescribed him medications to shrink the tumours”.

“Hopefully, when they take these out, there’s no cancer activity and the medication that I’m taking is going to suppress everything else,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, work wise, Dolph will next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Expendables 4.

