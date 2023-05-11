PML-N fumes over Imran Khan’s release, urges CJP Bandial to join PTI

(Left to right) PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maryam Nawaz, and Ahsan Iqbal. — Online/AFP/APP/File

Maryam Nawaz demands CJP resignation, asks him to join PTI.

I wish Supreme Court was there during 2018-2019: Ashan Iqbal.

Hina Butt criticises CJP for making Imran Khan a guest of SC.

As soon as the Supreme Court ordered former prime minister Imran Khan’s immediate release, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders fired a broadside at the country’s top judge for granting relief to the PTI chief in a graft case.

In a major relief for the deposed premier, the apex court on Thursday declared his arrest illegal and ordered authorities to release him “immediately”.

A three-member bench — headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar — issued the verdict on PTI's petition challenging Khan's arrest.

Reacting to the verdict, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz criticised Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to step down from the post and join the opposition party — PTI.

“The chief justice was very happy today to meet the criminal who plundered Rs60 billion from the national exchequer and he [CJP] was even more happy to release this criminal,” the PML-N leader said while referring to the CJP remarks during the hearing.

— Twitter

The key party of the ruling alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — a group of 13 political parties — further held the top judge responsible for the attacks on the state installations during the violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

At least nine people died and dozens of others were injured during the two-day countrywide protests with rioters damaging public properties and storming the military installations.

“..[the CJP] is acting as a shield of a fitna [rabble-rouser Imran Khan] and is pouring fuel on the fire in the country. You should leave the post of chief justice and join the Tehreek-e-Insaf like your mother-in-law,” she added.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal while referring to the crackdown on opposition leaders during the last PTI tenure said: “I wish this Supreme Court was there even during 2018-22!”

— Twitter

“It is highly condemnable to make someone who has damaged state buildings in the country and caused loss of billions of rupees as a guest of the Supreme Court,” wrote PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt on Twitter.

— Twitter Reacting to the SC verdict, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyer Bukhari called for bringing Khan to book and making an example out of him. “Nation wants ‘legal repair’ of criminals,” he added. More to follow...



