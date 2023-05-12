Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career

Sonakshi Sinha is set to play a female cop in web-series 'Dahaad'

Sonakshi Sinha has played many submissive roles ever since she began her career; the actress has finally responded over the matter.

Sinha will be playing an unusual character in her web -series Dahaad. In an interview, she was asked about portraying a strong character and if she has logically leaned towards it.

The Dabangg actress responded: “Yeah I think so. I did the so-called subservient roles initially in my career because they were big films and I got the opportunity to work in them as well as a wide reach among the audience. But then I did one solo film which was completely on my shoulders and that was like it for me.”

“The satisfaction that you get when you are playing such roles matches nothing else. That’s when I think that sort of change came into me and that’s how I started picking my roles.”

As per Pinkvilla, Sinha, 35 also expressed feelings on her upcoming crime-drama series: “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival.”

While talking a bit about her character in the Amazon Prime show, the actress stated: “Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid but has the potential to become a role model for the generation.”

“Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”

Dahaad is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

