 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop band Le Sserafim’s Eunchae discusses her insecurities and doubts

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Her second insecurity was about being the youngest in the group
Her second insecurity was about being the youngest in the group

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Eunchae sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine where she revealed her doubts and insecurities.

First off, she admitted that she felt insecure when chosen to debut as a part of Le Sserafim.

“I sang that part as I recalled the time when I joined the soon-to-debut team. It’s often said that being chosen to debut is even harder than being admitted as a trainee. I was so lucky to debut with such amazing teammates, as I was often reminded, so I knew I had to do a really good job. I was under a lot of pressure and wasn’t even sure if I could do it well. But there was no turning back. And I didn’t want to just give up and go home, either.”

Her second insecurity was about being the youngest in the group, as she explained: “During my trainee days, I was the eldest among the trainees for a while. Though I was much younger, I remember feeling the responsibility to be like a good elder sister. I think the other members of LE SSERAFIM might feel that way to some extent.”

Her third insecurity centred around her singing ability: “As it was my first time taking on a long vocal part in a title track, I practiced really hard with a sense of responsibility. I’ve never been 100% satisfied with my own recordings before, so this time, I wanted to surprise everyone.”

More From Entertainment:

Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend? video

Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend?

Martin Freeman makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Rachel Mariam

Martin Freeman makes rare red carpet appearance with girlfriend Rachel Mariam
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck red carpet trouble was 'love', says insider video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck red carpet trouble was 'love', says insider
Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox says ‘gigantic breakthrough’ made toward curing Parkinson’s
Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster

Blackpink’s company reveals shocking lineup for new group Baby Monster
Mega pop stars BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July

Mega pop stars BTS will be releasing a book of their own in July
K-pop artist IU’s company provides update on plagiarism allegations

K-pop artist IU’s company provides update on plagiarism allegations

Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’

Chris Stapleton dedicates ACM award to his kids: ‘This is for them’
K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle to dub ‘The Little Mermaid’

K-pop group New Jeans’ Danielle to dub ‘The Little Mermaid’
Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab

Cara Delevingne cast in biopic after time in rehab
Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran performs ‘Life Goes On’ with Luke Combs at ACM Awards
Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support

Margaret Qualley’s fiance Jack Antonoff attends ‘Sanctuary’ premiere in support