K-pop band Le Sserafim’s Eunchae discusses her insecurities and doubts

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s Eunchae sat down for an interview with Weverse Magazine where she revealed her doubts and insecurities.

First off, she admitted that she felt insecure when chosen to debut as a part of Le Sserafim.

“I sang that part as I recalled the time when I joined the soon-to-debut team. It’s often said that being chosen to debut is even harder than being admitted as a trainee. I was so lucky to debut with such amazing teammates, as I was often reminded, so I knew I had to do a really good job. I was under a lot of pressure and wasn’t even sure if I could do it well. But there was no turning back. And I didn’t want to just give up and go home, either.”

Her second insecurity was about being the youngest in the group, as she explained: “During my trainee days, I was the eldest among the trainees for a while. Though I was much younger, I remember feeling the responsibility to be like a good elder sister. I think the other members of LE SSERAFIM might feel that way to some extent.”

Her third insecurity centred around her singing ability: “As it was my first time taking on a long vocal part in a title track, I practiced really hard with a sense of responsibility. I’ve never been 100% satisfied with my own recordings before, so this time, I wanted to surprise everyone.”