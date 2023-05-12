British Council resumes Cambridge exams from May 15 onwards

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

All the Cambridge exams in Pakistan will be resumed from May 15 (Monday) onwards, the British Council announced.

The statement issued by the British Council on Friday said that exams — both morning and evening shifts — will be carried out as per usual across the country.

The decision was made after evaluating the situation in the country carefully, keeping in mind their duty of care to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents and staff members in the event of any unforeseen incident, said the statement.

Addressing the Cambridge students, Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan at Cambridge University Press and Assessment and Amir Ramzan, Country Director, of British Council, Pakistan said: "Cancelling the exams on 10, 11 and 12 May has been a difficult decision for the British Council. Your safety and well-being come first, and that’s why this decision was taken.



“Our team is continuously monitoring the situation, and we will keep you updated as we have more information. We are completely committed to providing a safe and secure environment for you to sit for your exams.”

The protests erupted across the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest prompted the British Council to cancel the exams.

However, earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted two-week bail to the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Later, the court barred authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any new case filed against him till May 9 — the day he was detained in the corruption case, which led to deadly countrywide protests.