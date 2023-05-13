 
Saturday May 13, 2023
The Jonas Brothers weighs in on 'The Album'

The Jonas Brothers opened up about their new record, titled "The Album."

"The journey this record has taken us on has been a one of a kind experience and finally getting to share these songs with you means the world to us," the band said.

"Thank you to the incredible Jon Bellion for helping us bring this body of work to life."

"We're so proud of these songs and hope you love it as much as we do. The Album is yours now!"

The record boasted twelve songs, executive produced by Jon Bellion.

Moreover, the record included some tracks that touched their aspects of life that were never explored before.

Speaking to ABC News Impact x Nightline, Nick Jonas said, "When you think about the longevity of a career like a Mick Jagger ... whoever, Bruce [Springsteen] -- those records, those songs really mean something to people."

"We want to be in that category. So this album, I feel like, does that pretty well," he continued. With [songs] like 'Wings' and 'Little Bird'... [they're] all moments in time, real visceral experiences that we've been able to kind of put into song," he explained.

