pakistan
Saturday May 13, 2023
Kasim Abbasi

London varsity refuses to verify GM CM Khalid Khursheed's degree

Kasim Abbasi

Saturday May 13, 2023

 
GB CM Khalid Khursheed talks at a conference. — Twitter/@AbdulKhalidPTI
  • Degree submitted by GB CM to HEC has "glaring" differences, sources say.
  • Varsity says copy of degree certificate, letter of certification, transcript not issued by them.
  • GB CM intends to file defamation suit against perpetrators of "propaganda", says aide.

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister (CM) Khalid Khursheed allegedly attached a fake degree from the University of London in his nomination papers, The News reported.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) had requested the University of London to verify Khursheed’s degree, which the institution declared was fake.

Sources revealed that the GB CM will not only be immediately disqualified from his post but authorities will also initiate criminal proceedings against him.

The sources added that the degree submitted by the GB CM had glaring differences like paper quality, embossed stamp, font, and signature when his verification letter was compared to those issued by the same department of the University of London in the same time frame for other students.

The HEC is drafting a letter for the cancellation of Khursheed's degree and a draft will be shared for vetting, the sources said.

“Immediate disqualification and criminal proceedings will be initiated against him for cheating the HEC and the Government of Pakistan.”

In response to the HEC letter, the University of London wrote: “I can confirm that the envelope and its content (copy of degree certificate, letter of certification and transcript) were not issued by the University of London.”

In response to questions sent by The News, Yasir Abbas, a member of CM’s legal team claimed Khursheed’s political opponents are propagating against his academic credentials to malign the PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He stated, “Chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan possesses an LLB degree from the University of London and the same is duly verified and equivalence to that end has already been issued by the HEC.

"The groundless propaganda has been contested in Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court by the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and his academic records have also been endorsed by the Gilgit Baltistan Bar Council through their statement in the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court.”

Abbas maintained, “Gilgit-Baltistan bar council is the sole custodian of bar enrolment records. It has the sole mandate to legally verify the academic credentials of advocates. Further verification can be carried out by the honourable court if deemed essential.”

He further added: “Very important and alarming is that the Bar Council in its statement said that the opposition leader tried to force them and made offers to change the record of the bar council.

"It is also on the record that respondents ie, political opponents on numerous occasions have tried to evade the court proceedings. Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan intends to file defamation suit against the perpetrators of this propaganda."

"Moreover, there is no requirement to attach degrees with nomination papers,” he concluded.

