Saturday May 13, 2023
Princess Charlotte shares these tree qualities with her mom Kate Middleton

Like her mother, Kate Middelton, it seems Princess Charlotte is following in the fashionable footsteps of her mother.

Royal style expert Miranda Holder observed three uncanny similarities between the Princess of Wales, 41, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte as she compared the two in a video that has now gone viral, via Express UK.

Taking into account their matching looks for the Coronation ceremony, Holder laid down all the similarities that the young royal has inherited from her mom.

“Both of them are super sporty,” she shared. “We know that Charlotte loves nothing better than throwing her workout gear on and getting on with it, whether it’s sailing, abseiling, rugby, or archery. But someone is hot on her heels. Little Charlotte is not messing about here.”

Apart from their love for sports, Holder noted that they also share their love for children. “We also know that Kate loves babies and children, and she puts so much effort into her work to support young people.”

Charlotte have often been spotted looking endearingly at her little brother, Louis, especially during the big ceremony, where she held on to his hand, leading him inside Westminster Abbey.

“Well, it just so happens that Charlotte is rather fond of little people too, take a look at her with little Louis,” commented Holder.

Lastly, the style expert pointed out that they both are “fashion icons, in their own right, and love to coordinate outfits.”

Referencing a Christmas look from the pair, the Holder said, “I’m loving the bottle green here, which looks beautiful with Catherine’s grey coat. And of course at the Coronation, Charlotte was the perfect little mini-me wearing a matching Alexander McQueen caped gown and a silver headband.”

