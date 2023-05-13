 
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
Meghan Markle 'pulling puppet strings' to Prince Harry's lawsuit?

Experts have stepped forward to bash Prince Harry for continually waging war ‘at a near constant basis’ till the cash reserves start to struggle.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

She believes “The question that Charles, William and every courtier worth their Brooks membership must be asking is, when is this going to stop?”

“Will Harry, at the conclusion of this crop of lawsuits, be willing to move on with his life and find a new focus for his time, energy and Netflix stipends?”

“Or is the-seemingly-at-a-loose-end duke, no longer able to style himself as an HRH and with way too many hours in the day to fill, going to keep waging this war his cash reserves run out or Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex calls time?”

