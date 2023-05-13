Demi Lovato addresses why she feels ‘relieved’ to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Demi Lovato has recently explained why she felt “relieved” after learning about her bipolar diagnosis.



While speaking about her mental health during the Hollywood & Mind Summit in Los Angeles on this week, Demi revealed she had been struggling for years to cope with depression and her diagnosis helped her to understand her emotions.

“I was so relieved that I had finally had a diagnosis,” said the 30-year-old, reported via PEOPLE.

Demi noted, “I had spent so many years struggling, and I didn't know why I was a certain way in dealing with depression at such extreme lows, when I seemingly had the world in front of me just ripe with opportunities.”

The Heart Attack hit-maker recalled going on a tour bus at 15, and watching her fans followed her bus with posters just to get a glimpse of her.

“And all I could do was just sit there and cry,” she remembered.

Demi pointed out that the reason to share her diagnosis publicly was because she knew, “if I could help others with their journey, then that's exactly what I wanted to do”.

“And so, I decided to be open and honest about what I had finally learned about myself,” added the former Disney star