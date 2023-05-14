 
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha 'becomes one,' celebs shower love

Celebrities poured love on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as they engaged in New Delhi.

The Kill Dil actor shared her intimate ceremony snippets on Instagram, where fellow industry stars slid into the comments to extend their blessings to the newly-engaged couple.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations," with a red heart emoji.

The star's co-star Ranveer Singh commented, "Bless," followed by many emoticons.

"Beautiful!! Congratulations, and God bless." singer Sophie Chaudhary added.

"Congratulations to you both, my dearest. So so happy for you. God bless," Neil Nitin Mukesh said.

Other celebrities who sent their congratulatory messages included Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Raashii Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Sania Nehwal, Dabboo Ratnani, and Kapil Sharma.

The 34-year-old on Saturday posted her engagement photos with the caption, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes!"

The couple matched each other in traditionally white outfits for the special day.

Her husband, politician Raghav Chadha also shared the same pictures captioning, "Everything I prayed for... She said yes!"

The engagement was at Chadha's Delhi home, Kapurthala House, with Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Sahaj Chopra, and Shivang Chopra in attendance.

