Sunday May 14, 2023
Jonathon Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good

Sunday May 14, 2023

Jonathon Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good

Embattled star Jonathan Majors is making waves with Meagan Good, according to TMZ.

The Marvel star is embroiled in assault charges as he is romantically involved with the actress.

The pair were spotted at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles for a movie night last weekend, as per PEOPLE.

However, the budding romance is overshadowed by the 32-year-old arrest in March linked to an alleged domestic dispute.

Following, the Manhattan DA office has charged the actor with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment charges.

In other news, Majors opened up on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's poor reviews from critics.

During an appearance on IndieWire's Screen Talk podcast, Kang actor said, "It doesn't change how I see myself. Period. It's all data," Majors said.

"I'm a performance within a story. One thing I will say to my team as we're leaving a premiere is if they're reading reviews, I'll say, 'How's the movie doing?'

I try to clean my plate and take care of my part. The response is: 'You're straight. You're good. They like you.' And they tell me about the movie. Sometimes the film is also on that level, and sometimes [it's not]."

"It's just people," the Creed star added about film critics.

