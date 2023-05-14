Prince Harry, William’s ‘falling out is like Cain and Abel’

Experts believe Prince William and Prince Harry’s “falling out is only slightly less epic than that of Cain and Abel.”



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and admissions.

She has gone as far as to brand “The tale of William and Harry’s” falling out as “only slightly less epic than that of Cain and Abel or Liam and Noel Gallagher.”

She even believes it “is one of the biggest royal stories of the 21st century.”

This is especially highlighted by the fact that “On the big day, they both managed to be within metres of one another and not end up rolling around pulling on each other’s ears (the sad state of their hair making it automatically off limits) on top of the 755-year-old Cosmati Pavement.”