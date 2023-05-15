Arsenal's shock defeat to Brighton places Man City on verge of Premier League title

Brighton´s German striker Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 14, 2023.—AFP

In a stunning turn of events, Arsenal suffered a crushing 3-0 loss to Brighton, putting Manchester City within reach of clinching their fifth Premier League title in six years. Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan rocked Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium. With a four-point lead over Arsenal, a defeat for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest would secure the title for Pep Guardiola's dominant City team.

Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Everton earlier in the day, fueled by Ilkay Gundogan's brace and Erling Haaland's goal, pushed them closer to the championship. Arsenal's defeat virtually ensures that the coveted silverware will remain in Manchester. Even if Arsenal triumphs over Forest, City would claim the title for a third consecutive season by defeating Chelsea in their upcoming match on May 21 at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking after City's triumph, Guardiola expressed his delight in the team's ability to compete in multiple competitions, including the Champions League and the FA Cup. City's upcoming schedule includes the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

With three games remaining, including the Chelsea clash and trips to Brighton and Brentford, City has a firm grip on the title, while Arsenal faces a single home match against Wolves after their encounter with Forest.

Despite Arsenal's commendable campaign, their young team faltered during the crucial moments, allowing City to seize the top spot. Although disappointed, Arteta acknowledged the team's failure to respond effectively after conceding goals and expressed the need for a different approach. While mathematically possible, Arsenal's title hopes are slim, and Arteta's focus is now on beating Nottingham Forest.

Brighton's victory over Arsenal showcased their resilience and skill, with Enciso's header and late goals from Undav and Estupinan sealing their triumph. The defeat left Arsenal fans disheartened and contemplating the team's shortcomings this season.

In summary, Arsenal's shocking loss to Brighton has put Manchester City on the verge of claiming the Premier League title. City's dominance, coupled with Arsenal's inability to maintain their lead, has all but extinguished the Gunners' hopes. The focus now shifts to City's remaining fixtures as they inch closer to another impressive league victory.