Monday May 15, 2023
Kate Winslet takes shot at social media as she wins BAFTA TV

Kate Winslet has called out hate on social media via the BAFTA TV award acceptance speech, which she won for the I Am Ruth performance.

The Titanic star said, “the people in power to criminalize harmful content.”

“We don’t want it, and we want our children back,” she continued. “We don’t want to lie awake terrified for our children’s mental health. To any young people who are listening, please ask for help, there is no shame in admitting you need support, just ask for it.”

The Reader’s star real-life daughter Mia Threapleton also played her daughter in the British series.

Winslet also added she wished she could “cut the award in half and give it to her,” pointing to her daughter.

“We did this together, kiddo,” adding, “There were days when it was agony for [Mia] to dig as deeply as she did into this frightening, emotional territory.”

The Oscar winner also gushed over the show’s creator Dominic Savage for t you don’t know me but can “the space to tell women’s stories.”.

“This means a great deal as it means small British TV dramas can still be weighty,” says Winslet.

Meanwhile, the Channel 4 series also bagged the Best Single Drama at the award show. 

The show highlights a mother-and-daughter relationship going through tough mental health issues in the digital age.

