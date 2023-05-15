 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

PDM sit-in live updates: JUI-F workers enter Islamabad’s Red Zone

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP
JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP

To protests against the judiciary for providing "blanket relief" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has geared up for a sit-in outside the Supreme Court between 1pm to 2pm on Monday.

Protesters, comprising workers and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), have already reached the federal capital with many making an entrance into the Red Zone, despite Section 144 still in effect in the federal capital.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM — a ruling alliance of 13 political parties, on Friday had announced to stage the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating Khan.

11:44am — PDM workers reach outside the gate of Supreme Court

Protestors have entered the Red Zone, but the situation is peaceful, the Islamabad Police told Geo News.

11:30am — Talks between JUI-F and authorities fail

Talks between JUI-F and authorities over the location of the protest  have failed, sources told Geo News.

After the failure of the talks the party vowed to hold its protest outside the Supreme Court.  

This is a developing story and will be updated with details

More From Pakistan:

LHC to take up Imran Khan's plea for immunity against arrest in new cases

LHC to take up Imran Khan's plea for immunity against arrest in new cases
In call with COAS Munir, UAE president reiterates commitment to Pakistan's 'stability'

In call with COAS Munir, UAE president reiterates commitment to Pakistan's 'stability'
Over 3,500 rounded up in anti-PTI crackdown across Punjab

Over 3,500 rounded up in anti-PTI crackdown across Punjab
PPP yet to finalise candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor

PPP yet to finalise candidates for Karachi mayor, deputy mayor
‘London Plan’: Imran Khan alleges sedition law to be used to keep him in jail for 10 years

‘London Plan’: Imran Khan alleges sedition law to be used to keep him in jail for 10 years
Al-Qadir Trust case: Investigators believe Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in deep trouble

Al-Qadir Trust case: Investigators believe Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in deep trouble
Outside Supreme Court or D-Chowk: PDM to decide on sit-in venue today

Outside Supreme Court or D-Chowk: PDM to decide on sit-in venue today
PTI to lodge FIRs against Rangers, NAB for ‘kidnapping’ Imran Khan

PTI to lodge FIRs against Rangers, NAB for ‘kidnapping’ Imran Khan
‘Bell of hope’ unveiled at Sindh Governor House to serve masses

‘Bell of hope’ unveiled at Sindh Governor House to serve masses
Govt takes all-out measures to make Urdu as official language

Govt takes all-out measures to make Urdu as official language
Govt worried about SC sit-in as ‘charged protesters’ to converge on Islamabad

Govt worried about SC sit-in as ‘charged protesters’ to converge on Islamabad
Supreme Court to take up ECP review petition on Punjab election today

Supreme Court to take up ECP review petition on Punjab election today