PDM sit-in live updates: JUI-F workers enter Islamabad’s Red Zone

JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP

To protests against the judiciary for providing "blanket relief" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has geared up for a sit-in outside the Supreme Court between 1pm to 2pm on Monday.

Protesters, comprising workers and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), have already reached the federal capital with many making an entrance into the Red Zone, despite Section 144 still in effect in the federal capital.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM — a ruling alliance of 13 political parties, on Friday had announced to stage the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating Khan.

11:44am — PDM workers reach outside the gate of Supreme Court

Protestors have entered the Red Zone, but the situation is peaceful, the Islamabad Police told Geo News.

11:30am — Talks between JUI-F and authorities fail

Talks between JUI-F and authorities over the location of the protest have failed, sources told Geo News.

After the failure of the talks the party vowed to hold its protest outside the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details